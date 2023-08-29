California Restaurant Serves The Best Pancakes In The Entire State

When you picture your dream stack of pancakes what do you see?

Is the fluffy, golden-brown stack served on a plate topped with maple syrup and butter, surrounded by bacon, eggs, sausage and a black coffee, or is it topped with fresh fruit, honey, and whipped cream, next to a smoothie and an oat milk latte? Some even take it a step further by introducing cake into the batter, serving up red velvet, funfetti, and other desert style stacks. Regardless of how you chose to enjoy your pancakes, there is one restaurant in each state known for serving the best around. Something about this place keeps customers coming back for more, and we're pretty sure it has something to do with this satisfying breakfast food.

According to a list compiled Mashed, the best pancakes in all of California can be found at Paula's Pancake House located in Solvang.

Here's what Mashed had to say about the best place to order pancakes in California:

"Visit Solvang, California, and you'll have the golden opportunity to check out Paula's Pancake House, an often jam-packed hotspot specializing in Danish pancakes. These are thin, crêpe-like affairs loaded with toppings and cream. According to SFGate, these pancakes are so airy that they quite literally melt in your mouth Tripadvisor reviews tend to agree, with reviewers citing the pancakes as delicious and part of a perfect morning meal. Others were impressed by the delicate nature of the cakes, sizable portions, and excellent service."

For a continued list of the best places to order pancakes across the country visit mashed.com.