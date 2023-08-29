Four California Towns Named Among The 20 Best Beach Towns In The US

Summer might be coming to an end but there is still time to plan one final beach vacation (unless you are lucky enough to live beside a beach), and what better place to travel to than one of the best beaches in the entire country? Trips To Discover put together a list of the 20 best beaches in America, and four California locations made the list.

According to the list Pescadero Carpinteria Carmel-By-The-Sea, and Santa Cruz are among the best beach towns in the entire country. Other locations that made the list include Kennebunkport, Maine, Haleiwa, Hawaii, Bandon, Oregon, and Treasure Island, Florida to name a few.

Here's what Trips To Discover had to say about a few of the best beach towns in California:

Pescadero:

"Set between Santa Cruz and San Francisco, Pescadero is a charming town in the rolling hills along the coast that makes a perfect weekend beach getaway with its fresh, clean air and pristine, uncrowded beaches. Visit Ano Nuevo State Park, known as the home for elephant seals who use the sand dunes here to rest and mate, as well as the multitude of wonderful beaches in either direction where you can explore tide pools teeming with all sorts of sea creatures."

Carpinteria:

"Santa Barbara‘s southernmost town offers quintessential Southern California beaches, a relaxed pace, year-round mild weather, and a wide sandy beach with beginner-size waves, perfect for learning to bodyboard. While mornings can be foggy, that can make for a perfect time to enjoy the pleasures of Linden Avenue, shaded by palm trees and lined with cafes, galleries, and clothing stores."

For a continued list of the best beach towns across the country visit tripstodiscover.com.