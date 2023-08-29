Miley Cyrus Reacts To Insane Work Schedule From When She Was 13 Years Old

By Rebekah Gonzalez

August 29, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Miley Cyrus' "Used To Be Young" series is continuing and for part 12, the former child star is taking a look back at one of her daily schedules. "5:30 A.M.?" Miley exclaims in the new video. "I'm probably like 12 or 13," she said before going through a jam-packed schedule that went from the early morning to the late evening.

"I'm a lot of things but lazy ain't one of them," Miley said after finishing reading through the schedule. Someone off-screen reminded the star, "That truly was the next four years of your life." Miley ended the video by saying, "So, I do think this girl deserves a little Endless Summer Vacation," referring to the title of her newest studio album.

@mileycyrus

Used To Be Young (Series) - PART 12

♬ Used To Be Young - Miley Cyrus

Fans took to the comments section to react to such an unfathomable childhood experience. "That schedule was INSANE for anyone specially for a kid 💔," one fan wrote. "You really gave up your childhood for us, i’m so glad you’re on a endless summer vacation & living life for yourself," another fan graciously commented.

In an earlier video, Miley also opened up about why won't be touring anytime soon. "There's a level of ego that has to play a part that I feel gets overused when I'm on tour. And once that switches on it's hard to turn it off. I think when you're training your ego every single night to be active, that's the hardest switch for me to turn off." The singer went on to admit, "Having every day, the relationship between you and other humans being subject and observer isn't healthy for me. Because it erases my humanity and my connection and without my humanity and connection I can't be a songwriter which is my priority."

Miley Cyrus
