Miley Cyrus Reacts To Insane Work Schedule From When She Was 13 Years Old

Fans took to the comments section to react to such an unfathomable childhood experience. "That schedule was INSANE for anyone specially for a kid 💔," one fan wrote. "You really gave up your childhood for us, i’m so glad you’re on a endless summer vacation & living life for yourself," another fan graciously commented.

In an earlier video, Miley also opened up about why won't be touring anytime soon. "There's a level of ego that has to play a part that I feel gets overused when I'm on tour. And once that switches on it's hard to turn it off. I think when you're training your ego every single night to be active, that's the hardest switch for me to turn off." The singer went on to admit, "Having every day, the relationship between you and other humans being subject and observer isn't healthy for me. Because it erases my humanity and my connection and without my humanity and connection I can't be a songwriter which is my priority."