Major Update On Joe Burrow's Injury Status
By Jason Hall
August 30, 2023
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow participated in the team's practice Wednesday (August 30) for the first time since experiencing a calf injury one month prior.
The Bengals shared a video of Burrow walking to the practice field in full pads on their X account after ESPN beat reporter Ben Baby posted a photo confirming the quarterback's presence on his X account. The former No. 1 overall pick was arted off the field after a play in which he scrambled from pressure during an 11-on-11 drill on July 27.
Burrow was limping and favoring his right leg, at which point he sat down while trainers observed him as the practice continued, at the time of the injury..
Hey @JoeyB 👋 pic.twitter.com/pJcn3tfkQg— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) August 30, 2023
Bengals QB Joe Burrow is back for practice. pic.twitter.com/zzv9F5LZAq— Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) August 30, 2023
Burrow was previously limited during training camp in 2022 after he underwent an appendectomy. The former Heisman Trophy winner struggled early before leading the Bengals to 10 wins in their final 12 games, which included an eight-game winning streak to end the regular season and secure their second consecutive AFC North Division title.
Burrow threw for 4,475 yards, 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions on 414 of 606 passing and led the Bengals to a 12-4 record as a starter. The fourth-year quarterback was selected by Cincinnati at No. 1 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft and bounced back from a knee injury that forced him to miss the final six games of his rookie season.