Major Update On Joe Burrow's Injury Status

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow participated in the team's practice Wednesday (August 30) for the first time since experiencing a calf injury one month prior.

The Bengals shared a video of Burrow walking to the practice field in full pads on their X account after ESPN beat reporter Ben Baby posted a photo confirming the quarterback's presence on his X account. The former No. 1 overall pick was arted off the field after a play in which he scrambled from pressure during an 11-on-11 drill on July 27.

Burrow was limping and favoring his right leg, at which point he sat down while trainers observed him as the practice continued, at the time of the injury..