Ellie Goulding Speaks Out After Getting Hit By Firework During Show

Ellie Goulding is breaking her silence after fans were shocked and concerned by a video showing her getting hit in the face by a firework while performing. The pop star took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, August 30th, to share an update with fans and reassure them of her wellbeing.

"To those asking I am ok!" she wrote on the expired Instagram Story. "Pyro didn't hit me directly in the face. Face is intact. Love you thank you x." The onstage mishap took place recently at the Victorious Festival in Portsmouth, England. While singing her Calvin Harris collaboration "Miracle," Goulding danced around before pausing to stand in one place. Unfortunately, that's when the pyrotechnics went off. In the fan-recorded video of the moment, Goulding was startled as the firework went off right in front of her face and seemingly hit her. "F—!" she laughed and then continued singing the song as if nothing happened.

Goulding played it off so well that fans who were actually at the show didn't even know she had been hit. The comments section on the TikTok was full of fans who had attended the show and shared that they remembered her laughing but didn't see the firework hit her. "How did we miss this?" one fan wrote, tagging the friends they went to the show with. "OMG I didn’t realise that’s why she laughed," another wrote.