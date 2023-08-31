Jenna Ortega Addresses Rumors She's Dating Johnny Depp

Jenna Ortega is not here for rumors that she's dating Johnny Depp (who happens to be 40 years older than her). The Wednesday star took to Instagram to debunk the "ridiculous" rumor, which NME points out was started by celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi after the two were reportedly spotted together, with theories that Depp might be involved in Beetlejuice 2.

“This is so ridiculous I can’t even laugh,” the 20-year-old actress wrote on Instagram. “I have never met or worked with Johnny Depp in my life. Please stop spreading lies and leave us alone.”

Depp's representative also dispelled both the dating rumor and buzz that the actor has a part in Beetlejuice 2. “Mr. Depp has no personal or professional relationship with Ms. Ortega whatsoever," reads the statement. "He has never met her or spoken to her. He is not involved in any project with her, nor does he intend to be. He is appalled by these baseless and malicious rumours that are intended to harm his reputation and career.”

Ortega will play Winona Ryder's daughter in the sequel to the 1988 horror comedy classic. It will also be the second time she's worked with Tim Burton, who also directed Wednesday. “It’s been quite an insane experience," she said of working with Burton on the lauded Netflix series. "I’ve been lucky enough to get the opportunity to work with an iconic director who just so happens to be one of the sweetest directors I’ve worked with, and also the most detail-oriented.”