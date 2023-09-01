Travis Barker's Ex-Wife Shanna Moakler Addresses 'Urgent Family Matter'

On Friday (September 1), blink-182 informed fans that Travis Barker had to leave the European tour and rush home due to an "urgent family matter," causing the band to postpone a handful of shows.

"Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States," the band wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter). "The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available."

Though no information has been provided about Barker's urgent family matter, the drummer's ex-wife Shanna Moakler told TMZ that it doesn't involve their children, 19-year-old Landon and 17-year-old Alabama.

"I don't know what's going on, I just know that our kids are safe and sound," she said. "Whenever they have to cancel shows it's a big deal, I'm just praying that his immediate family and the baby and Kourtney and everyone is safe and okay."

Barker's wife Kourtney Kardashian revealed she was pregnant during a blink-182 show in June. Shortly after that announcement, the couple shared a video revealing that they're expecting a baby boy. Kardashian shares three children with her ex, Scott Disick: Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8.