Selena Gomez Embraces New Accessory From Serious Accident

Not many people can rock a cast and make it look couture, but if anyone could, bet on Selena Gomez.

The 31-year-old performer revealed during an appearance on iHeartRadio's Ellen K Morning Show on LA’s KOST 103.5 FM that she broke her hand while wearing a long summer dress during a short-distance stroll from her car to her house. But despite how casual the incident might sound, it led to a broken arm and surgery. Ouch!

Gomez is making the most of her new accessory, posting two more photos reminiscent of outfit-of-the-day shots featuring her chic black cast. It complemented her full gray fit as it sat across from a dangling, pink friendship bracelet.

Perhaps a new fashion trend is on the horizon and Gomez is leading the way?

The news follows her recently released single "Single Soon," a playful, end-of-summer anthem. The track is the first music Gomez has dropped since her last full-length album Rare in 2020.

Fellow former Disney star Miley Cyrus put out a new song called "Used To Be Young" the same day Gomez introduced "Single Soon" on August 25. The talented duo took to social media in a cute exchange to shout out each other's new projects, urging their fans to support both of their music.