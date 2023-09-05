Watch Billy Idol Join Foo Fighters Onstage To Cover A Sex Pistols Classic

Foo Fighters have been having fun with special guests during their summer tour. Over the weekend they surprised fans at the Jazz Aspen Snowmass festival by bringing out Billy Idol, but they didn't cover one of his songs. Instead, they took on Sex Pistols' "Pretty Vacant." Dave Grohl passed the mic to Idol and played guitar, chiming in on vocals during the chorus. This isn't the first time the "White Wedding" star has joined the stage with the Foos. In 2018, he came out during their Welcome to Rockville set and they covered John Lennon's "Gimme Some Truth." Watch fan-shot footage of this weekend's performance above.

Every month, the Foos have brought out a different surprise guest, starting in June with Paramore's Hayley Williams assisting on "My Hero" at Bonnaroo. In July, Alanis Morissette helped the band pay tribute to Sinead O'Connor with a cover of "Mandika" at Japan's Fuji Rock festival, and in August Michael Buble flew all the way from Argentina to San Francisco to perform his hit "I Haven't Met You Yet" with the band at Outside Lands.

The Foos still have a few more festival performances scheduled this year — Louder Than Life in Louisville, Riot Fest in Chicago, and Austin City Limits in Austin. Next year, they plan to tour Australia, New Zealand, the UK, and Europe.