BTS' Jung Kook To Co-Headline 2023 Global Citizen Festival

Jung Kook is headed back to the US! On Wednesday, September 6th, Global Citizen Festival revealed that the BTS member has been added to this year's lineup as a co-headliner. The K-pop superstar will take the stage on September 23rd in New York City's Central Park. The singer will join previously announced headliners Ms. Lauryn Hill, Anitta, and Red Hot Chili Peppers. Other performers on the lineup include Megan Thee Stallion, Conan Gray, Sofia Carson, Stray Kids, and D-Nice.

“I’m so thrilled to join this year’s Global Citizen Festival as a headliner! The festival sheds light on important causes and drives action and I’m happy to take part in it," Jung Kook said in a statement per Variety. "I can’t wait to perform in front of many people at the Great Lawn in Central Park.”

For those who can't make it to Central Park on Saturday, September 23rd, the free, ticketed event will be broadcast live via Veeps starting the day of the festival at 1:00 PM PDT. The performance will also mark Jung Kook's solo debut on the Global Citizen Festival stage. He'll definitely be performing his latest single "Seven," featuring Latto, which dropped earlier this summer.

In an interview shared at the time the song dropped, Jung Kook mentioned that the track's "sexy" lyrics were deliberate in an attempt to show that he's grown up since BTS launched 10 years ago. "It’s my official solo debut, so everything is a challenge and feels new and fresh," he said in the translated interview. "Of course, I think a lot about delivering good music and performance while working on my music. But above all, as this is my first step forward in the spotlight as a solo artist, I want to show a more mature and grown version of myself."