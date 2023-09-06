Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Release Joint Statement On Their Divorce

The Jonas Brothers member is asking to share custody of their two daughters, two-year-old Willa and a one-year-old, whose name has not yet been confirmed. Amid the news of their divorce, many sources have come out and shared what they claim led to Joe and Sophie's divorce after four years of marriage.

One source told TMZ that their preferred lifestyles contributed to the split, saying that Turner "enjoys partying" while Jonas "likes to stay home." Another source told Page Six that “divorce was a last resort for Joe,” and he “never wanted to break up his family, but … had to take what he felt was the best course of action for his girls.” The insider continued, “Joe finally reached a point where he felt that he had exhausted all options to salvage the marriage."

Joe and Sophie eloped in Las Vegas in May 2019, two years after announcing their engagement.