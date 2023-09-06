Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Release Joint Statement On Their Divorce
By Rebekah Gonzalez
September 6, 2023
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have released a joint statement on their divorce. On Wednesday, September 6th, the pair publicly addressed their split with a statement on social media. "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," the statement read. "There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."
The joint statement came just one day after Jonas filed for divorce from Turner in Miami. Court documents obtained by Page Six read that their marriage was "irretrievably broken."
The Jonas Brothers member is asking to share custody of their two daughters, two-year-old Willa and a one-year-old, whose name has not yet been confirmed. Amid the news of their divorce, many sources have come out and shared what they claim led to Joe and Sophie's divorce after four years of marriage.
One source told TMZ that their preferred lifestyles contributed to the split, saying that Turner "enjoys partying" while Jonas "likes to stay home." Another source told Page Six that “divorce was a last resort for Joe,” and he “never wanted to break up his family, but … had to take what he felt was the best course of action for his girls.” The insider continued, “Joe finally reached a point where he felt that he had exhausted all options to salvage the marriage."
Joe and Sophie eloped in Las Vegas in May 2019, two years after announcing their engagement.