Mysterious Blink-182 Posters Are Popping Up Around The World

It's been almost a year since blink-182 reunited with Tom DeLonge and released "Edging," but it looks like the wait for more new music (possibly their new album!?) is almost over.

Mysterious posters have been popping up all over the world that feature the band's iconic smiley face logo with the words "One More Time..." in the forefront. In the background read what appear to be lyrics: "Do I have to die to hear you miss me?/ Do I have to die to hear you say goodbye?/ I don’t want to act like there’s tomorrow/ I don’t want to wait to do this one more time."

In addition to the posters, blink's website is currently "closed for maintenance;" however, if you press the "okay" button an animated page shows a cleaner in a hazmat suit scrubbing blink-182 graffiti off a bathroom wall while listening to the band. While most of the music is classic blink, it also appears to tease a new song. "One More Time..." seems to be an upcoming single, but could it also be the name of the album, too?

Last week, DeLonge gave fans an exciting update when he tweeted: "@blink182 music video(s) and album are only weeks (days) away. We are finally here."

Only time will tell what exactly they're teasing, but it sure seems like new music is on the way. See the posters and website animation below.