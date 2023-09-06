Kourtney, who announced her pregnancy earlier this summer, continued, "As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant." She concluded, "Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing. 🙏🏼🤍"

Barker also shared his own statement on Twitter after Kourtney revealed what happened. "God is great. I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I’m so grateful went well," he wrote. "I want to say thank you for all the support. Tour resumes Friday."