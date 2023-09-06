Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Breaks Silence After 'Emergency Surgery'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
September 6, 2023
Kourtney Kardashian is speaking out after she was hospitalized last week and has revealed she was worried about losing her baby. Her husband, Travis Barker also left his band Blink-182's tour and postponed several dates in order to be by his wife's side.
"I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this," she wrote next to a photo of Barker holding her hand while she lay in a hospital bed with an IV in her arm. "
Kourtney, who announced her pregnancy earlier this summer, continued, "As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant." She concluded, "Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing. 🙏🏼🤍"
Barker also shared his own statement on Twitter after Kourtney revealed what happened. "God is great. I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I’m so grateful went well," he wrote. "I want to say thank you for all the support. Tour resumes Friday."
