Man Sentenced For Stealing Body Part Off 'Ancient' Statue In Philadelphia

By Logan DeLoye

September 7, 2023

Julius Caesar magnificent gesture
Photo: Moment RF

A Delaware native was recently sentenced to five years probation for stealing a body part off of a statue inside of Philadelphia's Franklin Institute. According to NBC Philadelphia, 24-year-old Michael Rohana was attending a Christmas party at the museum in 2017 when he wandered off on his own into a closed exhibit. He took a few photographs with "The Cavalryman," a statue on loan from China, before proceeding to break off the statue's left thumb and put it in his pocket to take home.

NBC Philadelphia mentioned that the museum staff did not even notice that the thumb was missing for four years. It was not until January 8th, 2021 that staff spotted the missing body part and attempted to review camera footage. The footage revealed the night of the Christmas party in 2017 when Rohana pocketed the thumb, and the case was closed.

It was not long before the FBI payed a visit to Rohana's residence, searched his home, and found the thumb hidden in a bedroom drawer. The now 30-year-old thief was sentenced to probation two years after the criminal discovery. NBC Philadelphia noted that The Cavalryman is estimated to be worth a whopping 4.5 million.

Rohana's thievery also angered Chinese officials who "called on American authorities to severely punish the suspect."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.