Man Sentenced For Stealing Body Part Off 'Ancient' Statue In Philadelphia

A Delaware native was recently sentenced to five years probation for stealing a body part off of a statue inside of Philadelphia's Franklin Institute. According to NBC Philadelphia, 24-year-old Michael Rohana was attending a Christmas party at the museum in 2017 when he wandered off on his own into a closed exhibit. He took a few photographs with "The Cavalryman," a statue on loan from China, before proceeding to break off the statue's left thumb and put it in his pocket to take home.

NBC Philadelphia mentioned that the museum staff did not even notice that the thumb was missing for four years. It was not until January 8th, 2021 that staff spotted the missing body part and attempted to review camera footage. The footage revealed the night of the Christmas party in 2017 when Rohana pocketed the thumb, and the case was closed.

It was not long before the FBI payed a visit to Rohana's residence, searched his home, and found the thumb hidden in a bedroom drawer. The now 30-year-old thief was sentenced to probation two years after the criminal discovery. NBC Philadelphia noted that The Cavalryman is estimated to be worth a whopping 4.5 million.

Rohana's thievery also angered Chinese officials who "called on American authorities to severely punish the suspect."