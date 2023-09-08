New York Restaurant Serves The Best $10 Meal In The Entire State

You can't go wrong with a $10 meal.

At some restaurants, $10 can go a long way. Some meals will be compromised of a large entree and a side, or a smaller entree and multiple sides with a drink depending on where you choose to dine. A few establishments might even throw in an appetizer for the right price. The city you live in and which part of town you choose to eat at can also determine how much bang you will get for your buck.

For example, it might be harder to find a $10 meal in an expensive city on the fanciest side of town versus a casual diner located in a more affordable area. Regardless of where you live, there are a handful of restaurants scattered across the country that serve quality meals for just $10, but there is one known for being the absolute best in your state!

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the best place to enjoy a $10 meal in New York is at Joe’s Pizza in New York City. Cheapism recommended ordering a pizza!

Here's what Cheapism had to say about the best $10 meal to order in the entire state:

"New York-style pizza is its own distinct style, known for features like thin and crispy yet chewy crust, and you can find pizza joints offering a range of slices with varying toppings all across the state. It’s tough to pick just two contenders for this category, but one of the most famous in New York City is Joe’s Pizza, where most slices come in under $5, from a classic cheese or pepperoni to veggie and meat lover’s. Louie and Ernie’s is another classic stop that started in Harlem in 1947 and offers slices starting at $4."

For a continued list of the best $10 meals to order across the country visit cheapism.com.