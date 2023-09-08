Olivia Rodrigo Opens Up About Her Insecurities On 'GUTS'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
September 8, 2023
Olivia Rodrigo's highly-anticipated sophomore album GUTS has arrived! On Friday, September 8th, the Grammy winner shared the follow-up to her beloved debut album SOUR, which sees her singing songs about breakups, jealousy, the societal pressures placed on women, the pitfalls of being homeschooled, and much more.
After dropping the album, Rodrigo took to Instagram to share a handwritten note with fans and share some behind-the-scenes photos from the making of the album. "Making this album was so fun and scary and thrilling and fulfilling and I'm so happy it's yours!" She also shared a hilarious meme showing "Girl Living Through Age 19" sitting on the top of a pyramid above Ph.D. and Master's Degree.
In her handwritten note, Rodrigo continued, "My sophomore album, GUTS, is out everywhere!!!! I feel excited, nervous, proud but mostly I feel so grateful. I feel grateful for everyone on my team who believes in me and supports me so unwaveringly. I feel grateful for my collaborator Dan who pushes me and inspires me and without whom this album wouldn't have been possible and lastly, I feel so immensely grateful for everyone who has so generously supported me over the past few years. Thank you to everyone who has listened and streamed and been sooo kind. I owe so much to you guys and I really hope you dig these new songs. Los and lots of love 4ever and ever!!"