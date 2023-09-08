Olivia Rodrigo Opens Up About Her Insecurities On 'GUTS'

Olivia Rodrigo's highly-anticipated sophomore album GUTS has arrived! On Friday, September 8th, the Grammy winner shared the follow-up to her beloved debut album SOUR, which sees her singing songs about breakups, jealousy, the societal pressures placed on women, the pitfalls of being homeschooled, and much more.

After dropping the album, Rodrigo took to Instagram to share a handwritten note with fans and share some behind-the-scenes photos from the making of the album. "Making this album was so fun and scary and thrilling and fulfilling and I'm so happy it's yours!" She also shared a hilarious meme showing "Girl Living Through Age 19" sitting on the top of a pyramid above Ph.D. and Master's Degree.