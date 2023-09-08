Pennsylvania Restaurant Serves The Best $10 Meal In The Entire State

You can't go wrong with a $10 meal.

At some restaurants, $10 can go a long way. Some meals will be compromised of a large entree and a side, or a smaller entree and multiple sides with a drink depending on where you choose to dine. A few establishments might even throw in an appetizer for the right price. The city you live in and which part of town you choose to eat at can also determine how much bang you will get for your buck.

For example, it might be harder to find a $10 meal in an expensive city on the fanciest side of town versus a casual diner located in a more affordable area. Regardless of where you live, there are a handful of restaurants scattered across the country that serve quality meals for just $10, but there is one known for being the absolute best in your state!

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the best place to enjoy a $10 meal in Pennsylvania is at Ida’s Cafe in Lancaster. Cheapism recommended ordering the Scrapple.

Here's what Cheapism had to say about the best $10 meal to order in the entire state:

"Scrapple is a dish commonly served for breakfast in Pennsylvania’s Dutch Country and consists of pork scraps combined with spices, cornmeal, and buckwheat before getting fried. At Ida’s Cafe, enjoy scrapple in a roll for $4 or with eggs, home fries, and toast for $10. In Philadelphia, head to the Dutch Eating Place in the Reading Terminal Market to sample authentic scrapple served in a range of breakfast options, as a side or in a sandwich."

For a continued list of the best $10 meals to order across the country visit cheapism.com.