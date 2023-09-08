Burgers and fries are a pairing that can be found in nearly every restaurant you visit, from old-school diners and holes-in-the wall to fine dining establishments serving elevated twists on the classic combo. With so many great burger joints to choose from, how do you know where to start?

Using reviews, awards and accolades, and first-hand experience, LoveFood compiled a list of the best burger and fries combo in each state, "from classic hamburgers with shoestring fries, served at joints where the recipes have barely changed over decades, to more unusual creations."

According to the list, the best burger and fries meal in South Carolina can be found at the Sno-Cap Drive In. This popular eatery was also named the best drive-in restaurant in the state. Sno-Cap Drive-In is located at 618 West Avenue in North Augusta.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Diners can take a trip back in time at Sno-Cap Drive In in North Augusta. It's been open for more than 50 years and eating here feels like being transported to the 1960s thanks to the original neon sign, red booths, and black-and-white tiled floor. When it comes to the burgers, all the components — the meat, bread, and toppings — are spot on, and the sides and Sno-Cap float are well worth indulging in too."

Check out the full list at LoveFood to read up on the other amazing burger and fries combos around the country.