More than two decades ago, Jelly Roll was home sick with a sinus infection when he watched the country change in real time.

The genre-blending artist reflected on that impactful moment he shared with his mother when he was a teen in 2001, speaking with iHeartRadio’s Wayne D during a special 9/11 tribute performance hosted on Monday evening (September 11) in Los Angeles, California. The event remembered the thousands of Americans who lost their lives in the horrific terrorist attack 22 years ago (other country stars also penned heartfelt tributes to remember that day). Jelly Roll told Wayne D that out of the horrific tragedy, he developed a newfound respect for first responders who run toward the danger, and said he appreciated the ways Americans united to support one another in the days after the tragic event. He said on the L.A. stage that “this is one of those days that we’ll remember forever, at least annually, with the whole United States — the world, for that matter — will always stop on 9/11 and acknowledge what happened right here in this country.”

Jelly Roll performed some of his career-spanning, genre-bending anthems (and a few nostalgic covers) during the iHeartRadio LIVE with Jelly Roll: A Special 9/11 Tribute Performance on Monday, including many from his latest album, Whitsitt Chapel, which Jelly Roll previously described as a collection of “therapeutic music” that made its highly-anticipated debut earlier this year.

The show also spotlighted two organizations: Tunnel To Towers, a charitable nonprofit organization founded as a tribute to New York Fire Department firefighter Stephen Siller, who died in the 9/11 attacks. The organization has delivered more than 1,000 mortgage-free homes to U.S. heroes and committed more than $500 million to all their programs. Tunnels To Towers is delivering more than 200 mortgage-free homes to catastrophically injured veterans and first responders this year. Donations can be made at https://t2t.org/. iHeartRadio LIVE with Jelly Roll: A Special 9/11 Tribute Performance also spotlighting 9/11 Day, aiming to rekindle the unity that Aly Roll remembered about the days following the tragic event. 9/11 Day participants come up with one good deed — individually or with family or friends — and share on social media with the hashtag #IWillFor911Day. To learn more about the organization, learn how to do a good deed in the community or donate go to 911day.org.