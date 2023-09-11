Highly-Anticipated Bagel Shop 'Finally' Opens In Philadelphia

Craving a bagel? It's your lucky week!

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, the city's latest, greatest bagel shop just opened its doors, and you're not going to want to miss this place! After 7 years of "roadblocks," Cleo Bagels (formerly known as Dodo Bagels) finally opened in West Philly last weekend, and locals could not be more excited. Owner Alex Malamy started making bagels in his basement apartment in 2016 with dreams of one day having his own storefront bagel shop. The new shop owner explained what inspired him to get into the bagel business in the first place.

“Part of the reason I started making bagels from home back in 2016 was because I didn’t have an option in the neighborhood that I felt strongly enough about to make my spot." For years, the baker served his delicious bagels to "a growing email list of friends and neighbors" as part of a makeshift "underground" operation. West Philly biscuit maker Sarah Thompson praised Malamy for how particular he is with each and every one of his creations.