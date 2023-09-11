Highly-Anticipated Bagel Shop 'Finally' Opens In Philadelphia
By Logan DeLoye
September 11, 2023
Craving a bagel? It's your lucky week!
According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, the city's latest, greatest bagel shop just opened its doors, and you're not going to want to miss this place! After 7 years of "roadblocks," Cleo Bagels (formerly known as Dodo Bagels) finally opened in West Philly last weekend, and locals could not be more excited. Owner Alex Malamy started making bagels in his basement apartment in 2016 with dreams of one day having his own storefront bagel shop. The new shop owner explained what inspired him to get into the bagel business in the first place.
“Part of the reason I started making bagels from home back in 2016 was because I didn’t have an option in the neighborhood that I felt strongly enough about to make my spot." For years, the baker served his delicious bagels to "a growing email list of friends and neighbors" as part of a makeshift "underground" operation. West Philly biscuit maker Sarah Thompson praised Malamy for how particular he is with each and every one of his creations.
“Alex is such a nerd about dough, and it shows. He’s so intentional with everything he does. The shape, the smell, the crumb — everything is perfect.” The Philadelphia Inquirer mentioned that three years after the creation of his small basement business, Malamy expanded operations and began to sell bagels at local pop-up shops and farmers' markets. Though he planned to open his bagel shop long before 2023, the COVID-19 pandemic and a jaw surgery setback his plans. Malamy eventually signed a lease for the shop in 2021. Though he struggled to find the right equipment at first, he chose to remain positive through the trials. Now, 7 years later, his dreams have become a reality.
“The space is becoming what I set out to make it, and that feels good.”
Interested individuals can find Cleo Bagels at 5013 Baltimore Ave!