Diddy Brings Out Keyshia Cole, Yung Miami & More During 'Global Icon' Set
By Tony M. Centeno
September 13, 2023
Diddy put on an unforgettable show before he accepted his Global Icon Award at the VMAs.
On Tuesday, September 12, the Bad Boy Records founder made his time at the MTV Video Music Awards a true family affair. After Mary J. Blige introduced him, Diddy opened by performing a new song off his upcoming album The Love Album: Off The Grid. From there, he invited his dancers including twin daughters Jessie and D'Lila to do the viral "I'll Be Missing You" dance while he performed the Faith Evans & 112-assisted classic. Later on, he brought out his son King Combs to deliver Ma$e's verse on "Mo' Money Mo' Problems."
The performance got hotter when Diddy brought out Yung Miami to perform the remix to "Gotta Move On." After she left the stage, the Love Records leader shocked the crowd when Keyshia Cole came on stage like an angel straight out of heaven to perform their beloved collaboration "Last Night." Once he wrapped up, his eldest daughter Chance and Mary J. Blige brought Diddy back on stage to accept the Global Icon Award.
Diddy latest award comes ahead of Diddy's forthcoming LP The Love Album: Off The Grid. His first studio album in years contains R&B tracks like "Another One Of Me" featuring The Weeknd and other rare collaborations with Justin Bieber, Teyana Taylor, Babyface, Coco Jones and so many more. His new album arrives this Friday, September 15.
Check out more scenes from Diddy's performance below.
Keyshia Cole joins #Diddy on the #VMAs stage to perform "Last Night" pic.twitter.com/pMrJRYkZDQ— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 13, 2023