The performance got hotter when Diddy brought out Yung Miami to perform the remix to "Gotta Move On." After she left the stage, the Love Records leader shocked the crowd when Keyshia Cole came on stage like an angel straight out of heaven to perform their beloved collaboration "Last Night." Once he wrapped up, his eldest daughter Chance and Mary J. Blige brought Diddy back on stage to accept the Global Icon Award.



Diddy latest award comes ahead of Diddy's forthcoming LP The Love Album: Off The Grid. His first studio album in years contains R&B tracks like "Another One Of Me" featuring The Weeknd and other rare collaborations with Justin Bieber, Teyana Taylor, Babyface, Coco Jones and so many more. His new album arrives this Friday, September 15.



Check out more scenes from Diddy's performance below.