Liam Payne Rushed To The Hospital Due To 'Serious' Health Issue

Liam Payne has reportedly been rushed to the hospital during a getaway with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy. According to a report from The US Sun, the former One Direction member fell ill during a trip to Lake Como in Italy. Payne was rushed to A&E in an ambulance and was checked into a hospital ward for emergency treatment and will stay there for several days due to kidney pain per the outlet.

The health scare comes just weeks after the singer revealed to fans that he had been in the hospital with a "serious" kidney infection, which forced him to cancel his very first solo tour. "It's with a heavy heart I have to tell you that we have no other choice but to postpone my upcoming tour of South America," Liam captioned the video share in August. "Over the past week I've been in hospital with a serious kidney infection, it's something I wouldn't wish on anyone, and doctors orders are that I now need to rest and recover."

"I was beyond excited to come play for you guys," he continued. "To all of you who have bought tickets: I'm so sorry. We're working to re-schedule the tour as soon as we possibly can, but for now we will be refunding the tickets — so please look out for updates from your point of purchase." Payne ended his statement with a message of gratitude to fans for their ongoing support, writing, "Thanks as always for the love and support, and look forward to seeing you soon."