Olivia Rodrigo Stuns 2023 VMAs With Chaotic Fiery Performance

Two years after making her MTV Video Music Awards debut, Olivia Rodrigo returned to the 2023 VMAs stage for another incredible performance, this time treating the crowd to a chaotic, and even scary, performance of two of her newest songs.

Rodrigo kicked off her performance with "Vampire," and just like the music video, what started as a simple tune sung in a foggy garden on a stage in front of a crowd devolved into a fiery, seemingly curated disaster. While some fans may have seen what was coming, the crowd was left stunned and speechless as the stage started falling apart, sparks started flying and Rodrigo was swept off stage.