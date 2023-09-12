Steven Tyler Hits Pause On Aerosmith Farewell Tour, Cites Injury
By Logan DeLoye
September 12, 2023
Steven Tyler recently announced that Aerosmith would be postponing six Farewell tour dates (previously slated to take place over the next 30 days) upon "strict doctor orders." The lead singer took to Instagram to share updates with fans regarding his health, stating that vocal cord damage sustained during last weekend's shows caused "subsequent bleeding."
"I’m heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor’s orders not to sing for the next thirty days. I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday’s show that led to subsequent bleeding. We’ll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve.”
In lieu of the "heartbreaking" news, six tour dates have already been rescheduled for 2024 including:
- Monday Jan 29 2024 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
- Wednesday Feb 14 2024 – Chicago, IL – United Center
- Saturday Feb 17 2024 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
- Wednesday Feb 21 2024 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
- Monday Feb 26 2024 – Raleigh. NC – PNC Arena
- Thursday Feb 29 2024 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Individuals who purchased tickets for shows in cities where performances have been rescheduled will be refunded if desired. If ticketholders are able to make the rescheduled dates, then their previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates. Per the band's website, the next Aerosmith performance is set to take place in Tampa, Florida on October 11th.