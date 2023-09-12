Steven Tyler Hits Pause On Aerosmith Farewell Tour, Cites Injury

In lieu of the "heartbreaking" news, six tour dates have already been rescheduled for 2024 including:

Monday Jan 29 2024 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Wednesday Feb 14 2024 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Saturday Feb 17 2024 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Wednesday Feb 21 2024 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Monday Feb 26 2024 – Raleigh. NC – PNC Arena

Thursday Feb 29 2024 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Individuals who purchased tickets for shows in cities where performances have been rescheduled will be refunded if desired. If ticketholders are able to make the rescheduled dates, then their previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates. Per the band's website, the next Aerosmith performance is set to take place in Tampa, Florida on October 11th.