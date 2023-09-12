Watch Robert Trujillo Reunite With Suicidal Tendencies At Metallica Show

When Robert Trujillo's former band Suicidal Tendencies opened for Metallica in Glendale, Arizona, the bassist took the opportunity to reunite with his old bandmates for "I Saw Your Mommy..." off their 1983 self-titled debut album. As if that wasn't special enough, Robert's son Tye Trujillo is currently the touring bassist for Suicidal Tendencies, so he was onstage too.

The show was originally supposed to happen on September 3, and Ice Nine Kills were supposed to open; however, plans changed after frontman James Hetfield tested positive for COVID. The California thrash band jumped in after Ice Nine Kills was unable to play the rescheduled date.

The elder Trujillo played bass for Suicidal Tendencies from 1989-1995. In 2003, he replaced Metallica's bassist Jason Newstead and has been keeping up the rhythm section ever since. As for Tye, he's been playing with Suicidal Tendencies on and off since 2019.

Watch the reunion above.

Metallica's M72 tour has been full of surprises, from Jason Mamoa moshing with fellow fans to a dog sneaking out of her house to catch the show. Their next live date is October 8, when they play alongside fellow rock legends Judas Priest, Guns N’ Roses, Iron Maiden, AC/DC and Tool at the Power Trip festival in Indio, CA.