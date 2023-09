Olivia Rodrigo Is Coming To A City Near You On 'GUTS' World Tour

Olivia Rodrigo has officially announced her GUTS World Tour. On Wednesday, September 13th (the morning after her stunning performance of "Vampire" and "Get Him Back!" at the 2023 MTV VMAs), the Grammy winner announced an expansive tour in support of her sophomore album GUTS.

"Soooo excited to announce the GUTS world tour!!!!" Rodrigo gushed on Instagram before adding, "and stay tuned for more dates coming soon!!!" For the North American dates, fans are being asked to register for tickets from now until Sunday, September 17th at 10:00 P.M. ET at this link. After the deadline, fans will be selected at random to receive a code that grants them access to the sales on Wednesday, September 20th, and Thursday, September 21st.