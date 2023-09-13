Jets Decide If They Will Pursue Tom Brady

The New York Jets reportedly don't plan to pursue retired quarterback Tom Brady amid Aaron Rodgers' season-ending injury, the Athletic reports.

Brady, 46, has reportedly told people close to him that he's done playing football, while Jets head coach Robert Saleh reiterated that former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson would remain the starter in Rodgers' absence.

"Under no circumstances is any of this a competition. This is Zach's team and we're rolling with Zach," Saleh said, adding that Tim Boyle would be elevated to backup, via NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Wilson is expected to start in the Jets' Week 2 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, but the team is still expected to sign a veteran quarterback as Tim Boyle is the only other player currently signed at the position.

Brady announced his retirement in February, purchased a minority ownership stake in the Las Vegas Raiders and was honored by the New England Patriots, his team for the first 20 years of his 23-year NFL career, over the weekend.