Selena Gomez Vows To 'Never Be A Meme Again'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
September 13, 2023
Selena Gomez is over being memed! Following her appearance at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards last night (September 12th), the singer/actress took to her Instagram Story to share her thoughts on becoming a viral meme several times this year.
"I will never be a meme again," Gomez wrote over a black background on her Instagram Story. "I’d rather sit still than be dragged for being myself. Much love.” The message comes shortly after a photo of her sitting in a blanket and looking off into the distance took over the internet with fans adding hilarious captions to the photo.
Gomez herself took to her Story to share some of her favorite variations of the meme. "Horror movie characters sitting in the back of an ambulance after almost dying," @buwygibrd on Twitter captioned the photo. Another Twitter user, @gabebergado, made Selena's photo black and white and hilariously captioned it, "My mom just sent me this old picture of my abuela from when she was still living in Mexico, this was taken during a year without rain."
Most recently, Selena's reaction as she watched Los Angeles FC play Inter Miami at BMO Stadium on Saturday, September 2nd. After the footage of Selena going wide-eyed and laughing was shared on Major League Soccer's social media pages, fans began using it as a reaction meme.
Selena Gomez was all of us watching John McCarthy deny Messi! 😱 https://t.co/A3a564uUSB pic.twitter.com/7likNsWPJD— Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 4, 2023
Memes aside, Selena had a great night at the VMAs. Her collaboration "Calm Down, with REMA took home the very first award for the new Best Afrobeats category. "Thank you SO much for voting! We are so grateful," she wrote on Instagram after the win.