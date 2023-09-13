Selena Gomez Vows To 'Never Be A Meme Again'

Selena Gomez is over being memed! Following her appearance at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards last night (September 12th), the singer/actress took to her Instagram Story to share her thoughts on becoming a viral meme several times this year.

"I will never be a meme again," Gomez wrote over a black background on her Instagram Story. "I’d rather sit still than be dragged for being myself. Much love.” The message comes shortly after a photo of her sitting in a blanket and looking off into the distance took over the internet with fans adding hilarious captions to the photo.