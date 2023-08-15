Selena Gomez Reveals She's Seen The Viral Memes Of Her Blanket Photo

It's easy to forget that celebrities are lurking on social media and doom scrolling the hours away just like us. Selena Gomez reminded everybody that she's online and she's seen the memes about her! The singer took to her Instagram Story to share some of her favorite viral memes that used a recent photo of her sitting, wrapped up in a blanket, and staring off into the distance.

Gomez shared screenshots of two of the hilarious memes people came up with based on the photo. "Horror movie characters sitting in the back of an ambulance after almost dying," @buwygibrd on Twitter captioned the photo. Another Twitter user, @gabebergado, made Selena's photo black and white and hilariously captioned it with, "My mom just sent me this old picture of my abuela from when she was still giving in Mexico, this was taken during a year without train."