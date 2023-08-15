Selena Gomez Reveals She's Seen The Viral Memes Of Her Blanket Photo
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 15, 2023
It's easy to forget that celebrities are lurking on social media and doom scrolling the hours away just like us. Selena Gomez reminded everybody that she's online and she's seen the memes about her! The singer took to her Instagram Story to share some of her favorite viral memes that used a recent photo of her sitting, wrapped up in a blanket, and staring off into the distance.
Gomez shared screenshots of two of the hilarious memes people came up with based on the photo. "Horror movie characters sitting in the back of an ambulance after almost dying," @buwygibrd on Twitter captioned the photo. Another Twitter user, @gabebergado, made Selena's photo black and white and hilariously captioned it with, "My mom just sent me this old picture of my abuela from when she was still giving in Mexico, this was taken during a year without train."
Amid the memes, fans are holding out hope that we'll get new music from Selena soon. Over the weekend, the singer launched a cryptic website called "Single Soon?" There also happens to be posters popping up with tear-offs that feature a number. Fans who have called the numbers shared videos of what sounds like Selena's little sister Gracie sending her a supportive message.
"Hi. Love you sissy... Never worry about boyfriends at all," Gracie says in the message for a drum beat starts to play before cutting off. The single is rumored to be released later this month but the Only Murders in the Building star has yet to address the website and voice mail as of Tuesday, August 15th.