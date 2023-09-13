Taylor Swift may be rumored to be "quietly hanging out" with NFL star Travis Kelce now, but there's still buzz around her last relationship with Matty Healy after a source told The Sun that The 1975 singer will be featured on Swift's upcoming 1989 (Taylor's Version) despite their relationship not working out.

“They’re not even in contact any more, but there’s no hard feelings and Taylor will still release the tune. Taylor was a big fan of The 1975 way before she and Matty hooked up. The band worked with her on her Midnights album but the songs they made never came out," the source explained earlier this week. "She has a few tracks with the band to choose from but she’ll release the tune they made while they were together.'"

A rep for the pop star cleared up the rumors, telling The Daily Mail “neither Matt Healy nor The 1975 are on this album.”

In June, Healy addressed the breakup during a show after reading a fan-made sign that said "You Are Loved."

"That was very, very kind of you," Healy acknowledged, before adding, "I'm sure that's alluding to..."

He continued, "As you’re aware, I’m not very online at the moment, and I’m sure people have just been calling me a c**t relentlessly.”

"I've not been online but what I have been is with my boys and honestly as much as I appreciate that, it's so beautiful and I thank you, but I don't need it cause I've got them," he reassured the crowd.