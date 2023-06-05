Taylor Swift & Matty Healy Have Reportedly Broken Up

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy have called it quits on their relationship, according to a new report from TMZ. On Monday, June 5th, the outlet shared that a "friend close to the situation" revealed that Swift and The 1975 frontman are no longer a couple and the hitmaker is "single" again. As of now, there's not further information on when or why they called it quits.

While neither Swift nor Healy publicly addressed the relationship, the two were spotted together several times over the past few months. In May, The Sun broke the news that Swift and Healy had been dating for less than two months. Taylor and Matty are "madly in love" and are "massively proud and excited about this relationship," sources claimed on May 3rd. Shortly after, Healy was spotted attending The Eras Tour in Nashville. News of their budding romance came just one month after Taylor's split with her boyfriend of 6 years Joe Alwyn made headlines.

About a week after the Nashville shows, Swift and Healy were spotted out on a date in New York City and photos online surfaced of them holding hands at Casa Cipriani with their friend and Midnights producer Jack Antonoff nearby. An eyewitness told Page Six that Swift and the 1975 frontman were also seen "cuddling and kissing." One of their last public sightings before their rumored breakup also happened in May when they were spotted leaving the iconic Electric Lady Studios in New York.