Diddy Taps French Montana, The Weeknd & 21 Savage For 'Another One Of Me'
By Tony M. Centeno
September 15, 2023
Diddy comes through with his brand new single off his first solo album in years, and it's our latest World Premiere.
On Friday, September 15, the Love Records founder dropped his high-profile collaboration with The Weeknd, French Montana and 21 Savage. For "Another One Of Me," Tesfaye kicks off the record with his soothing vocals before the beat drops like Phil Collins' "In The Air Tonight" before French, Diddy and 21 throw down their verses. The song appears near the middle of The Love Album: Off The Grid. According to Diddy, the song is supposed to be Abel Tesfaye's final collaboration as "The Weeknd."
"Another One Of Me" is song No. 10 on his 23-track LP. The album also contains fresh collaborations with Justin Bieber, Mary J. Blige, Jazmine Sullivan, H.E.R., Babyface, John Legend, Teyana Taylor, French Montana, Coco Jones, Fabolous, The-Dream, Busta Rhymes, Dirty Money's Dawn Richard & Kalenna, Ty Dolla $ign, Jacquees, Kehlani, 21 Savage, NOVA WAV, Jozzy and more. He revealed the star-studded lineup of features in a lavish trailer for his album last month.
This is Diddy's fifth studio album, and his first official solo LP in 17 years. Prior to his MMM (Money Making Mitch) project in 2015, Diddy delivered his collaborative effort with Dirty Money, Last Train To Paris, in 2010. His previous solo album Press Play was released in 2006. He recently performed one of the album's stand-out hits "Last Night" with Keyshia Cole for the first time in years at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards before he accepted the Global Icon Award.
Listen to Diddy's The Love Album: Off The Grid and catch his interview with The Breakfast Club below.