Diddy Taps French Montana, The Weeknd & 21 Savage For 'Another One Of Me'

Diddy comes through with his brand new single off his first solo album in years, and it's our latest World Premiere.



On Friday, September 15, the Love Records founder dropped his high-profile collaboration with The Weeknd, French Montana and 21 Savage. For "Another One Of Me," Tesfaye kicks off the record with his soothing vocals before the beat drops like Phil Collins' "In The Air Tonight" before French, Diddy and 21 throw down their verses. The song appears near the middle of The Love Album: Off The Grid. According to Diddy, the song is supposed to be Abel Tesfaye's final collaboration as "The Weeknd."