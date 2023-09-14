Justin Bieber Honors 'Beloved' Hailey In 5th Wedding Anniversary Tribute

Justin Bieber just shared the sweetest message about his wife Hailey Bieber. On Wednesday, September 13th, the singer took to Instagram to commemorate five years since he said "I Do." Along with a heartwarming message, Bieber also shared a picture of the two sharing a kiss and other random photos and selfies.

"To the most precious, my beloved. 5 years. You have captivated my heart. I know from the depths of my soul down to my bones that this journey with you will only exceed our wildest expectations," he wrote in caption. "So let’s keep dreaming big baby. Cheers to forever and ever. I love you with every fiber of my being. HAPPY 5TH YEAR ANNIVERSARY!!!"