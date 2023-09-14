Justin Bieber Honors 'Beloved' Hailey In 5th Wedding Anniversary Tribute

By Rebekah Gonzalez

September 14, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Justin Bieber just shared the sweetest message about his wife Hailey Bieber. On Wednesday, September 13th, the singer took to Instagram to commemorate five years since he said "I Do." Along with a heartwarming message, Bieber also shared a picture of the two sharing a kiss and other random photos and selfies.

"To the most precious, my beloved. 5 years. You have captivated my heart. I know from the depths of my soul down to my bones that this journey with you will only exceed our wildest expectations," he wrote in caption. "So let’s keep dreaming big baby. Cheers to forever and ever. I love you with every fiber of my being. HAPPY 5TH YEAR ANNIVERSARY!!!"

Justin's sweet post also got some love from the Kardashian-Jenners in the comments section. Khloe Kardashian wrote, "This makes my heart happy 😍😍 I love you twoooooo ❤️," while Kendall Jenner commented with a simple heart emoji. Hailey shared several photos to celebrate their anniversary and simply wrote: "5 ✨🤍 I love you."

Fans of Justin will know that he's no stranger to posting swoon-worthy tributes to Hailey, from supporting her career to his annual wedding anniversary post. Last year, the two celebrated their fourth anniversary and Bieber thanked his wife for "making me better in every way." Hailey took to her own Instagram account with a beautiful photo from their secret wedding ceremony in September 2018.

Justin Bieber
