Surprising Details Revealed About Man Removed From Play With Lauren Boebert

The previously unidentified man who was kicked out of a musical with Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert is actually a Democrat, a source with knowledge of the situation told the Daily Mail.

Quinn Gallagher, 46, was identified as Boerbert's apparent date to see Beetlejuice: The Musical at the Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre before the two were escorted out for what employees called "unruly" behavior, which reportedly included vaping, singing loudly and taking photos during the show. Gallagher, a divorced father of one, is the co-owner of Hooch Craft Cocktain Bar in Aspen and reportedly scandalized his Democratic-leaning family by going out with the outspoken Republican politician, according to the source.

“It’s very surprising. I always thought Quinn was a cool guy and a Democrat. His parents would be horrified because they are definitely blue,” the source told the Daily Mail.

Boebert, 36, and Gallagher were reportedly warned about their behavior during ushers during intermission before security received "another complaint about the patrons being loud and at the time (they) were recording five minute into the second act, according to the Denver Post.

“They told me they would not leave. I told them that they need to leave the theater and if they do not, they will be trespassing,” an usher said. “The patrons said they would not leave. I told them I would (be) going to get Denver Police. They said go get them.”

Surveillance video shared by 9News shows Boebert and Gallagher being escorted away from their seats and out of the building with the congresswoman stopping several times, which included appearing to take a selfie and multiple instances where she seemed to yell at security.