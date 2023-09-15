Diddy Accepts The Key To New York City During Ceremony In Times Square
By Tony M. Centeno
September 15, 2023
Diddy finally got the key to New York City.
On Friday, September 15, Sean "Diddy" Combs a.k.a. Brother Love was honored during a special ceremony at the TSX Stage in the heart of Times Square. The accomplished entrepreneur was family and friends including Quincy Brown, his son Justin Combs, Yung Miami and Jozzy. New York City Mayor Eric Adams gave Diddy his flowers before he presented him with the golden key to the city.
"I grew up in Mount Vernon but I'm a New York boy!" Diddy said during his acceptance speech. "I got that hustle. I got that resilience. I never stop and that's because I was raised in New York."
"I want to thank y'all for this honor and just recognizing me being from New York, giving me the key to the city," he continued. "Mayor, thank you very much for this key. Diddy finally has the key to the city!"
Afterward, Diddy decided to turn the ceremony into a live concert in the middle of Times Square. He started off by performing "All About The Benjamins" and segued into "Mo Money Mo Problems." The ceremony coincides with the release of The Love Album: Off The Grid. The 23-track LP features a slew of Hip-Hop and R&B acts from Babyface and Mary J. Blige to Summer Walker and Ty Dolla $ign.
Diddy's new R&B album also holds his latest single "Another One Of Me" featuring French Montana, 21 Savage and The Weeknd. During his interview with The Breakfast Club, the Bad Boy founder said that he made the song eight years ago and shared how felt about landing Abel Tesfaye's final collaboration with his former stage name.
"This is his last feature, and I think we love The Weeknd on here," he said. "The Weeknd always does a dope feature so I'm honored. I really love him as an artist."
See how Diddy celebrated his latest award below.