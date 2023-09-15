Diddy Accepts The Key To New York City During Ceremony In Times Square

Diddy finally got the key to New York City.



On Friday, September 15, Sean "Diddy" Combs a.k.a. Brother Love was honored during a special ceremony at the TSX Stage in the heart of Times Square. The accomplished entrepreneur was family and friends including Quincy Brown, his son Justin Combs, Yung Miami and Jozzy. New York City Mayor Eric Adams gave Diddy his flowers before he presented him with the golden key to the city.



"I grew up in Mount Vernon but I'm a New York boy!" Diddy said during his acceptance speech. "I got that hustle. I got that resilience. I never stop and that's because I was raised in New York."