Halsey Teases New Album: It's 'Some Of My Best Songwriting'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 25, 2023
It's official, a new Halsey album is in the works! On Monday night (July 24th), the singer chatted with fans on Twitter and revealed that their next project has some of their best writing! When asked how the album was coming along and if she had decided on a specific sound or genre, Halsey replied, "As of right now I’m approaching it kinda how I approached Manic. No strict genre parameters or anything. Just making what feels good and what hits home :)"
Halsey went on to add that the album contains, "definitely some of my best songwriting. a lot of life has happened to me since I wrote IICHLIWP [If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power]."
As of right now I’m approaching it kinda how I approached manic. No strict genre parameters or anything. Just making what feels good and what hits home :) definitely some of my best songwriting. a lot of life has happened to me since I wrote IICHLIWP https://t.co/y1nRls8X9o— h (@halsey) July 24, 2023
Halsey's last album, IICHLIWP, arrived nearly two years ago and saw her team up with Nine Inch Nails members Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. The album marked a darker, grungier take on Halsey's pop music and was described by the artist as "a concept album about the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth."
Since then, they've released a live album [Hopeless Fountain Kingdom (Live from Webster Hall)], a few demos, and more recently, a collaboration with BTS member Suga for the new Diablo IV game. The song, which is just a re-release of the IICHLIWP song "Lilith" features a new verse from Suga and a cinematic music video that sees Halsey transform into a monster.
In more personal news, Halsey reportedly parted ways with their partner of three years, Alev Aydin, in April.