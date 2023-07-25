Halsey Teases New Album: It's 'Some Of My Best Songwriting'

It's official, a new Halsey album is in the works! On Monday night (July 24th), the singer chatted with fans on Twitter and revealed that their next project has some of their best writing! When asked how the album was coming along and if she had decided on a specific sound or genre, Halsey replied, "As of right now I’m approaching it kinda how I approached Manic. No strict genre parameters or anything. Just making what feels good and what hits home :)"

Halsey went on to add that the album contains, "definitely some of my best songwriting. a lot of life has happened to me since I wrote IICHLIWP [If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power]."