New Video Shows Lauren Boebert Vaping At Play After Blaming 'Fog Machines'
By Jason Hall
September 15, 2023
Newly released video footage confirmed accusations that Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) was vaping while attending a recent musical after she claimed the smoke was caused by "heavy fog machines."
The clip, which was shared by 9News on Thursday (September 14), shows Boebert, 36, letting loose at the performance of Beetlejuice: The Musical, matching accusations made by other patrons and theater employees that led to the congresswoman and her date, identified as Quinn Gallagher, being escorted out of the building. Boebert is seen putting an electronic cigarette to her lips and exhaling a plume of smoke, which she publicly denied, instead claiming was caused by "heavy fog machines."
The footage also shows Gallagher appear to fondle the congresswoman's right breast.
A woman who sat behind Boebert and Gallagher, 46, claimed that the congresswoman told her "no" after she asked her to put her vaping pen down during the performance and called her "a sad and miserable person" when she returned to her seat after notifying an usher about the incident.
“These people in front of us were outrageous,” the woman told the Denver Post on the condition of anonymity. “I’ve never seen anyone act like that before.”
The woman, who was reported to be in her 30s, said she didn't recognize Boebert before going to an usher to see if there were seats away from the pair that were available at the time.
“The usher said, ‘You’re not the first complaint we had,’” the woman told the Denver Post.
The woman provided a receipt to prove she attended the show, as well as a photo showing she had sat behind Boebert.
Gallagher, a reported Democrat, was later identified as Boerbert's apparent date to see Beetlejuice: The Musical at the Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre before the two were escorted out for what employees called "unruly" behavior, which reportedly included vaping, singing loudly and taking photos during the show. The divorced father of one is the co-owner of Hooch Craft Cocktail Bar in Aspen and reportedly scandalized his Democratic-leaning family by going out with the outspoken Republican politician, according to the source.
“It’s very surprising. I always thought Quinn was a cool guy and a Democrat. His parents would be horrified because they are definitely blue,” the source told the Daily Mail.
Boebert and Gallagher were reportedly warned about their behavior during ushers during intermission before security received "another complaint about the patrons being loud and at the time (they) were recording five minute into the second act, according to the Denver Post.
“They told me they would not leave. I told them that they need to leave the theater and if they do not, they will be trespassing,” an usher said. “The patrons said they would not leave. I told them I would (be) going to get Denver Police. They said go get them.”
Surveillance video shared by 9News shows Boebert and Gallagher being escorted away from their seats and out of the building with the congresswoman stopping several times, which included appearing to take a selfie and multiple instances where she seemed to yell at security.
Borebert reportedly resisted exiting and asked theater employees, "Do you know who I am," while also saying, "I am on the board" and "I will be contacting the mayor," according to an incident report obtained by the Denver Post. Police arrived at the theater and were present in the lobby until Boebert and Gallagher left the building.
Boebert and Gallagher were seen holding hands as they left the venue, which included Gallagher spinning the congresswoman as they walked through an empty plaza. The incident report didn't identify the two individuals, however, Boebert and her campaign manager, Drew Sexton, both confirmed her dismissal.
“I can confirm the stunning and salacious rumors: in her personal time, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is indeed a supporter of the performing arts (gasp!) and, to the dismay of a select few, enthusiastically enjoyed a weekend performance of Beetlejuice” Sexton said in a statement to the Denver Post.
Sexton did confirm that Boebert used her phone to take a picture of the show despite cellphone usage being prohibited during performances.