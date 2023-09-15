Boebert Insulted Pregnant Woman Before Being Removed From Play: Report

Gallagher, 46, a reported Democrat, was later identified as Boerbert's apparent date to see Beetlejuice: The Musical at the Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre before the two were escorted out for what employees called "unruly" behavior, which reportedly included vaping, singing loudly and taking photos during the show. The divorced father of one is the co-owner of Hooch Craft Cocktail Bar in Aspen and reportedly scandalized his Democratic-leaning family by going out with the outspoken Republican politician, according to the source.

“It’s very surprising. I always thought Quinn was a cool guy and a Democrat. His parents would be horrified because they are definitely blue,” the source told the Daily Mail.

Boebert and Gallagher were reportedly warned about their behavior during ushers during intermission before security received "another complaint about the patrons being loud and at the time (they) were recording five minute into the second act, according to the Denver Post.

“They told me they would not leave. I told them that they need to leave the theater and if they do not, they will be trespassing,” an usher said. “The patrons said they would not leave. I told them I would (be) going to get Denver Police. They said go get them.”

Surveillance video shared by 9News shows Boebert and Gallagher being escorted away from their seats and out of the building with the congresswoman stopping several times, which included appearing to take a selfie and multiple instances where she seemed to yell at security.

Borebert reportedly resisted exiting and asked theater employees, "Do you know who I am," while also saying, "I am on the board" and "I will be contacting the mayor," according to an incident report obtained by the Denver Post. Police arrived at the theater and were present in the lobby until Boebert and Gallagher left the building.

Boebert and Gallagher were seen holding hands as they left the venue, which included Gallagher spinning the congresswoman as they walked through an empty plaza. The incident report didn't identify the two individuals, however, Boebert and her campaign manager, Drew Sexton, both confirmed her dismissal.

“I can confirm the stunning and salacious rumors: in her personal time, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is indeed a supporter of the performing arts (gasp!) and, to the dismay of a select few, enthusiastically enjoyed a weekend performance of Beetlejuice” Sexton said in a statement to the Denver Post.

Sexton did confirm that Boebert used her phone to take a picture of the show despite cellphone usage being prohibited during performances.