Paige Spiranac Shows Off 'Golf Appropriate' Outfit
By Jason Hall
September 18, 2023
Golfer and social media influencer Paige Spiranac went viral for showing off in an unconventional "golf appropriate" outfit on her Instagram account over the weekend.
Spiranac, the self-proclaimed 'OG Insta golf girl,' shared an Instagram carousel post in a sleeveless white polo with a low zipper as part of a post that had more than 170,000 likes as of Monday (September 18) afternoon.
“The shirt has a collar so it’s golf appropriate right?” Spiranac wrote.
“That has an awesome collar. I love how it accentuates your…uh hmm….shoulders," a fan commented.
“I think it’s golf appropriate all the time. ” another follower wrote.
Spiranac gained a massive following in recent years amid her self-promotion for "sexualizing" women's golf and has playfully made jokes at her own expense. In June, the former collegiate golf standout shared a "social media vs. reality" of herself in which she wore the same revealing outfit "on social media" and then a baggy shirt while teeing off in "reality."
“Jokes. I very rarely ever cover up lol the girls need air,” Spiranac wrote in the caption of the clip.
@_paige.renee
Jokes. I very rarely ever cover up lol the girls need air♬ original sound - william springfield
Spiranac, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, went pro in May 2016 and completed her first LPGA Qualifying Tournament, but didn't earn a card to play on the circuit, in August 2016.