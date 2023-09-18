Paige Spiranac Shows Off 'Golf Appropriate' Outfit

Golfer and social media influencer Paige Spiranac went viral for showing off in an unconventional "golf appropriate" outfit on her Instagram account over the weekend.

Spiranac, the self-proclaimed 'OG Insta golf girl,' shared an Instagram carousel post in a sleeveless white polo with a low zipper as part of a post that had more than 170,000 likes as of Monday (September 18) afternoon.

“The shirt has a collar so it’s golf appropriate right?” Spiranac wrote.

“That has an awesome collar. I love how it accentuates your…uh hmm….shoulders," a fan commented.

“I think it’s golf appropriate all the time. ” another follower wrote.