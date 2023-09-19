4.4-Magnitude Earthquake, 4 Others Hit California Within Hours

Five separate earthquakes were reported to hit the area near Patterson, California on Monday (September 19), CBS News reports, citing the U.S. Geological Survey.

The initial 4.0-magnitude earthquake was reported about nine miles west of Patterson and 22 miles southwest of Modesto at 5:15 p.m. local time. A second 3.6-magnitude earthquake and a 4.4-magnitude quake were later reported within 30 minutes of each other within the same general area.

A fourth 3.2-magnitude earthquake was reported to have been within the same general area, but slightly south of the first three just after 9:40 p.m. A fifth 3.2-magnitude earthquake was reported slightly southwest of the fourth just prior to 10:30 p.m. local time.

The U.S. Geological Survey said it received reports of the earthquakes being felt in -- but not limited to -- several areas surrounding Patterson including Modesto, Ripon, Tracy and Turlock, however, no damages have been reported.

Last month, a magnitude 3.7 earthquake was reported approximately 30 miles from Dana Point, California overnight, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The natural disaster, which is reported to have had a depth of 11.1 miles, was pinpointed in the Pacific Ocean within 35 miles from several other coastal cities including Avalon, San Clemente and Oceanside.

The earthquake was reported nine days after a 5.1 magnitude earthquake was reported to have hit Ventura County on as Tropical Storm Hilary moved closer to southern California, the United States Geological Survey confirmed at the time.