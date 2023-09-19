Ed Sheeran Reveals He 'Secretly' Recorded Live Album In Fans' Living Rooms

"We got to @kariconaway ‘s house at the end of the day, and I instantly knew it was gonna be a fun one. They had cats, friendship bracelets and some fruit drinks to start, but once I’d played the Autumn song I said take me on a tour, and when I went into her room I saw a piano. She asked if I could play and I said ‘not really but I kinda play on wake me up’, so here I am playing Wake Me Up, for all the Plus fans out there," he wrote before revealing, "The fan living room live Autumn Variations album coming soon, proper album out 29th September."

It was also announced that Sheeran will be taking over iHeartLand in Fortnite for a special "Immersive Experience." The show, called "A Special Ed Sheeran Immersive Experience," will be available in Fortnite starting on October 5, 2023, through October 9, 2023.