New Video Shows Lead Up To Patriots Fan Being Punched At Game Before Death

"I just saw a movement within that group that really denoted that there was some physical altercation going on and some people trying to break it up, some people trying to -- you know -- kind of distance themselves away from it," said witness Keith Noonan via WCVB.

Mooney, 53, a father of two from Newmarket, New Hampshire, was reported to have fallen to the ground and never regained consciousness. Kilmartin had previously told MassLive that he saw Mooney and a Dolphins involved in a physical altercation late in the fourth quarter.

“The Dolphins fan walks over and clearly punches him in the face,” Kilmartin said. “[He] gets knocked out and you can tell right away he’s not OK.”

EMTs arrived at the scene and performed CPR, however, Mooney never got back up, according to Kilmartin, who also gave his account of the incident to the Foxborough Police Department.

“It’s an unfortunate situation,” he said. “I feel bad for the family.”

Mooney's wife, Lisa, said her husband was a Patriots season ticket holder for the past 30 years.

“I want to know what happened. What caused this?” Lisa told WCVB. “I just don’t understand why people have to go to that extreme. Why can’t it just be fun? That’s all it’s supposed to be, a fun family event.”

Kilmartin said he saw police take one man into custody, however, no charges were filed in relation to the incident as of Monday (September 18), according to the district attorney's office, which is continuing to investigate the incident.