Odell Beckham's Ex Shares Cryptic Message Amid Kim Kardashian Dating Rumor

Lauren 'Lolo' Wood, the ex-girlfriend of Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., shared a cryptic message amid rumors that Beckham has recently been "hanging out" with Kim Kardashian following their reported breakup.

Wood, 30, who shares 1-year-old son Zydn with Beckham, also 30, posted a carousel of selfies with the caption, "Staying present in the moment is the closest you get to trusting the unknown," on her Instagram account. The post was shared hours after an insider with knowledge of the situation told PEOPLE.com that Beckham was linked to Kardashian, 42, after having officially split with Wood.

Kardashian had previously dated multiple athletes prior to her marriage to ex-husband Kanye West, with whom she shares her four children with, including former New Orleans Saints running back Reggie Bush on and off from 2007 to 2010 and former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Miles Austin in 2010, as well as a brief marriage to former NBA forward Kris Humphries in August 2011 that lasted 72 days.