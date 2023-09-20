'Pacman' Jones Shares New Footage From Arrest, Promotes Latest Rap Song

"Do I look intoxicated to you? I've only been locked up two hours." Jones said when asked about his charges.

Jones, who works as an NFL analyst for the Pat McAfee Show, said he was on a flight to New York for the Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets. The former No. 6 overall pick had a documented history with arrests during his playing career and claimed he was unfairly charged in relation to the latest incident.

"It'd be different if I'm out causing trouble, doing something stupid, I'm on my s**t," Jones added. "I'm going to stand for what I stand for, which is respect, honesty and I'm walking my walk. I'm not kissing nobody a**, I'm not doing that. If I'm wrong, I'm gonna tell you I'm wrong. [It happened at] 6:30 in the morning and I bought two seats. I'm wrong for telling the flight attendant that the charger is not working for the seat cause I need my iPad to work when I get to New York?"

Jones shared a video of himself walking through CVG hours before his arrest on his X account.