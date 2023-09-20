'Pacman' Jones Shares New Footage From Arrest, Promotes Latest Rap Song
By Jason Hall
September 20, 2023
Former NFL cornerback Adam 'Pacman' Jones shared new footage from his recent arrest while promoting his upcoming rap song on his Instagram account Wednesday (September 20).
"Its always two sides of the story …….👂🏾👂🏾👂🏾new music. Ep coming," Jones wrote in the caption of a video showing himself handcuffed in the back of a police cruiser pleading that his arrest was unjustified, which then splices into a clip of his apparent upcoming single.
Last week, TMZ Sports obtained footage of his arrest that Jones claimed proved his innocence. The video, which was captured by another passenger, shows Jones asking to change seats because of a faulty electric outlet, which leads to a back and forth exchange with flight attendants.
Jones is then told that the plane will be re-routed back to the gate because of his behavior, at which point he argues with one flight attendant and then curses at other passengers who became disgruntled by the delay.
The former cornerback was then escorted off of the plane and taken into custody after it returned to the gate.
Jones was charged with intoxication and terroristic threatening, Boone County Jail Captain Kevin Klute confirmed to WCPO.
"I did not threaten anyone," Jones told TMZ Sports. "I was not drunk. And, as the video clearly shows, I was the one who was mistreated."
Jones was released from jail on September 11 and spoke to local Cincinnati reporters outside the facility and claimed the situation stemmed from requesting to move his seat on the plane due to an issue with a phone charger and vehemently denied he was intoxicated.
BREAKING: Adam PacMan Jones issues statement after being released from Jail.@Local12 pic.twitter.com/ZLHnqbInp5— Adam Clements (@AClementsWKRC) September 11, 2023
Part 2. pic.twitter.com/YVto7xPiBY— Adam Clements (@AClementsWKRC) September 11, 2023
"Do I look intoxicated to you? I've only been locked up two hours." Jones said when asked about his charges.
Jones, who works as an NFL analyst for the Pat McAfee Show, said he was on a flight to New York for the Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets. The former No. 6 overall pick had a documented history with arrests during his playing career and claimed he was unfairly charged in relation to the latest incident.
"It'd be different if I'm out causing trouble, doing something stupid, I'm on my s**t," Jones added. "I'm going to stand for what I stand for, which is respect, honesty and I'm walking my walk. I'm not kissing nobody a**, I'm not doing that. If I'm wrong, I'm gonna tell you I'm wrong. [It happened at] 6:30 in the morning and I bought two seats. I'm wrong for telling the flight attendant that the charger is not working for the seat cause I need my iPad to work when I get to New York?"
Jones shared a video of himself walking through CVG hours before his arrest on his X account.
We okay , coach come on !!!! pic.twitter.com/TD3dh6dWFa— ADAm Pacman Jones (@REALPACMAN24) September 11, 2023
Jones was placed on probation during the 2005 NFL Draft for a fight that took place during his collegiate career at West Virginia and later charged in a Las Vegas strip club shooting, as well as several other incidents.
Jones was selected by the Tennessee Titans at No. 6 overall in the 2005 NFL Draft before being traded to the Dallas Cowboys in 2008. The former West Virginia standout spent the 2009 season with the Winnipeg Blue bombers before eight seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals (2010-17) and one season with the Denver Broncos (2018) before announcing his retirement in 2019.