Rick Ross Donates Over $200,000 Worth Of Clothing & School Supplies

“Growing up in Miami and me being a self-made entrepreneur, the most important thing is staying in touch with the kids, letting them know you can dream big, and you can touch it,” Ross said.



Ross is always down to help any community, especially in places that he has personal ties to. At the beginning of the, the Maybach Music Group founder wanted to help keep a local health clinic open by donating $30,000 to prevent it from closing its doors for good. Rozay visited the Fayette C.A.R.E. Clinic and brought a huge check for $30,179 with him.



“A clinic like this means a lot to me," Ross said. "I lost my father at an early age and I felt like one of the reasons I lost him so early is because of his lack of healthcare. I look forward to continue to help out as much as possible. I consider you family, friends, and of course neighbors."



