Rick Ross Donates Over $30,000 To Save Georgia Health Clinic From Closing
By Tony M. Centeno
June 21, 2023
Rick Ross prevented an entire health clinic in Fayette County, Ga. from shutting down after he made a life-saving donation.
On Monday, June 19, the rapper and Fayette County resident visited the Fayette C.A.R.E. Clinic with a massive check for $30,179. According to WSB-TV, the clinic's leadership team was on-site to personally thank the car show host for his generous contribution. In his mind, the mission is personal. The clinic, which offers free medical care to adults 18 and over, was on the road to foreclosure before Rozay stepped in to help. Ross was glad to lend a hand, and wants to do more.
“A clinic like this means a lot to me," Ross told WSB-TV. "I lost my father at an early age and I felt like one of the reasons I lost him so early is because of his lack of healthcare."
For the most part, the clinic runs on donations, grants and fundraising throughout the year. It's a savior for those who do not have insurance or come from poor neighborhoods to seek medical attention and obtain preventative care and medications. Geneva Weaver, Executive Director of Fayette C.A.R.E. Clinic said Ross' donation was the biggest chunk of money they've ever received. Before Ross came along, the clinic had only raised $19,000 of its $50,000 goal. Ross helped them meet their goal, but aims to do more in the future.
“I look forward to continue to help out as much as possible," Rozay commented. "I consider you family, friends, and of course neighbors."
Rick Ross' latest effort to help his community comes shortly after he hosted his second annual car and bike show at his Promise Land ranch in Fayette. Despite the drama that unfolded between him and his neighbors ahead of the event, Ross and his team were praised by police and others after the massive event turned out successful once again.