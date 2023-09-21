Angus Cloud's Official Cause Of Death Revealed

Angus Cloud's official cause of death has been revealed. According to a report from TMZ, the young actor's death is being ruled an accidental overdose with the Alameda County Corner revealing that Cloud died from a lethal combination of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, and benzodiazepine. The combination caused the Euphoria star to suffer acute intoxication.

The cause of death report comes nearly two months after Cloud's family released a statement on July 31st letting fans know that the 25-year-old actor had sadly passed away. Cloud was found unresponsive by his mother Lisa who called the police and said her son had no pulse due to what they said was "possible overdose," at the time.

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways," Cloud's family said in the statement. "Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

Soon after the tragic news, Cloud's Euphoria costars took to social media to share heartfelt tribute posts and memories.