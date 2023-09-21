Selena Gomez Reveals She Has 'Fun Things' To Say In Possible Memoir

Selena Gomez revealed how she feels about writing a memoir one day. During a recent interview at the Thrive Global Music & Health Conference, the Only Murders in the Building star was asked if she would add writer to her impressive resume by releasing a memoir.

“Oh no, I don’t know,” Selena said per Billboard. “I’m not wise enough. I don’t think I can do that." While a memoir from the singer/actress probably isn't a possibility in the near future, Gomez went on to add, "But does it mean that one day I wouldn’t be interested? I have fun things I would like to say but not right now.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Gomez opened up about filming and releasing her emotionally vulnerable Apple TV+ documentary My Mind & Me last year. “I was very against it. There was a very long period of time where I just didn’t know if it was a good idea," Selena revealed. "I knew, eventually, one day I wanted to maybe just be an actress for a while, and I didn’t know if it would jeopardize things in my life. I don’t know what I’m doing, letting people into my life. And then the moment it was released…I had no choice at that point. And I was relieved. I felt like a huge weight was lifted.”

She went on to reveal that she hasn't rewatched the doc since it was released, and she doesn't plan to. "I will never watch it again, but I’m very proud of it," Selena said. "I couldn’t have been luckier to have the people that worked on it with me."