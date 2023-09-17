Selena Gomez Hypes Up 'Best Friend' Taylor Swift In Sweet New Photos
By Rebekah Gonzalez
Selena Gomez has shared new photos of her and BFF Taylor Swift. Over the weekend, Gomez took to Instagram to post two new adorable photos that were taken during Swift's Fourth of July party earlier this summer. In one photo, Swift holds the camera and leans into Gomez as they both smile. In the second photo, Swift leans in for a kiss on the cheek while Selena puckers her lips at the camera.
Gomez captioned the photos, "Thas my bes frien-she a real bad," referring to Doja Cat and Saweetie's hit song "Best Friend." Fans took to the comment section to gush over Selena and Taylor's friendship. "MY FAV PAIR OF BESTIES QUITE LITERALLY EVER??" one fan commented with another writing, "This pic just screamed the most successful, powerful and iconic woman duo to ever exist."
Back in July, fans were excited to see Taylena reunite in new photos. Swift shared a late Fourth of July post and her celebrations included Gomez! The photos showed the two friends laughing while embracing each other and comically posing with an on-theme red, white, and blue popsicle. "Happy belated Independence Day from your local neighborhood independent girlies 😎," Swift captioned the series of Polaroid photos. She also shared a solo shot of herself sitting on a ledge with a stunning view of the ocean behind her.
Since then, Selena attended several of Swift's Eras Tour shows and they both attended the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, September 12, where Swift broke her own record with nine wins.