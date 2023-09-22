Update On Joe Burrow's Injury Status For Week 3
By Jason Hall
September 22, 2023
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was seen in full pads and holding his helmet during Friday's (September 22) practice amid injury concerns.
Burrow, 26, was reported to be day-to-day due to a lingering strained right calf injury that kept him out of Thursday's (September 21) practice. The starter's reported participation in practice comes hours after the Bengals signed Reid Sinnett to to their practice squad to provide depth at the position after reserve quarterback Will Grier was signed to the New England Patriots' active roster.
Burrow initially suffered the calf injury early in training camp and has struggled during his first two starts of the 2023 NFL season, throwing for a combined 304 yards, two touchdowns and one interceptions on 41 of 72 passing in two losses.
Joe Burrow just walked out to practice with his helmet and hand with his shoulder pads pic.twitter.com/C6jWPwfpl1— Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) September 22, 2023
The former No. 1 overall pick signed a five-year, $275 million deal, which made him the highest-paid player in NFL history, earlier this month. Burrow was entering the final guaranteed year of his rookie contract after being selected No. 1 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, with the Bengals having already picked up his fifth-year option, which will also be guaranteed for injury.
Many spectated Burrow would be in line for a record-setting deal with the quarterback pay scale having increased from Jalen Hurts' then-record-setting extension with the Philadelphia Eagles being surpassed by Lamar Jackson's extension with the Baltimore Ravens days later. Burrow has met lofty expectations when healthy during his first three seasons, leading the Bengals to postseason berths in each of the past two seasons, which included snapping a 15-year playoff drought during the team's AFC championship season in 2021 and a combined 22-10 record in his past 32 regular-season starts.
The former Heisman Trophy winner has thrown for 11,774 yards, 82 touchdowns and 31 interceptions on 1,044 of 1,530 passing attempts during his three-year NFL career, which includes 4,475 yards, 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions on 414 of 606 passing in 2022.