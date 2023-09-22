Update On Joe Burrow's Injury Status For Week 3

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was seen in full pads and holding his helmet during Friday's (September 22) practice amid injury concerns.

Burrow, 26, was reported to be day-to-day due to a lingering strained right calf injury that kept him out of Thursday's (September 21) practice. The starter's reported participation in practice comes hours after the Bengals signed Reid Sinnett to to their practice squad to provide depth at the position after reserve quarterback Will Grier was signed to the New England Patriots' active roster.

Burrow initially suffered the calf injury early in training camp and has struggled during his first two starts of the 2023 NFL season, throwing for a combined 304 yards, two touchdowns and one interceptions on 41 of 72 passing in two losses.